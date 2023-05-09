Home States Kerala

Police form special team to probe Tanur boat tragedy

The tragedy unfurled on Sunday late evening when one 'Atlantic' boat that illegally ran trips for local tourists capsized at Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur.

Published: 09th May 2023 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after a boat sank near Tuvalthiram beach, at Tanur area of Malappuram district. (Photo | Express)

FILE: Rescue operation underway after the boat capsized at Tanur area of Malappuram district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police Department has formed a special team to probe the Tanur boat tragedy which had claimed 22 lives.

Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das S will head the team with Tanur DySP V V Benny as its investigating officer. Kondotty ASP Vijay Bharat Reddy and Tanur Station House Officer Jeevan George are the other officials who are part of the team.

North Zone IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta will oversee the probe. State Police Chief Anil Kant has instructed the team to complete the probe at the earliest and file a report on the incident.

The tragedy unfurled on Sunday late evening when one 'Atlantic' boat that illegally ran trips for local tourists capsized at Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur.

The double-decker boat was reportedly carrying passengers over its capacity and the mishap occurred while the boat operator tried to turn the vessel. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tanur boat tragedy Special team
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp