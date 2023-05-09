Police form special team to probe Tanur boat tragedy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police Department has formed a special team to probe the Tanur boat tragedy which had claimed 22 lives.

Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das S will head the team with Tanur DySP V V Benny as its investigating officer. Kondotty ASP Vijay Bharat Reddy and Tanur Station House Officer Jeevan George are the other officials who are part of the team.

North Zone IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta will oversee the probe. State Police Chief Anil Kant has instructed the team to complete the probe at the earliest and file a report on the incident.

The tragedy unfurled on Sunday late evening when one 'Atlantic' boat that illegally ran trips for local tourists capsized at Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur.

The double-decker boat was reportedly carrying passengers over its capacity and the mishap occurred while the boat operator tried to turn the vessel.



