RS 15,000-crore drugs seized from ship off Kerala coast in record haul

“This is the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the country,” NCB deputy director general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said in Kochi. A Pakistani national has been detained in connection with it. The NCB launched ‘Operation Samudragupt’ in January 2022 following Intelligence inputs on the trafficking of heroin and other drugs through the maritime route in the Indian Ocean region. Singh said the NCB has seized 3,200kg of methamphetamine, 500kg of heroin and 529kg of hashish as part of the operation during the past one-and-a-half years.