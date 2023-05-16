83 works get administrative nod by PWD in record time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Public Works Department (PWD) created history on Monday after the government gave administrative sanction to 83 works in the state budget. The nod had come just 45 days into the new financial year.

Works that amount to Rs 234.86 crore have been given administrative approval in the road and bridges categories. Eighty-two works that fall under the roads category and cost Rs 234.36 crores, too, have been given the nod.

In addition to these, a bridge work that costs Rs 50 lakh, two other bridge works that cost Rs 7.51 crore, and one building construction work that costs Rs 50 lakh, too, have been given the nod.

A total of 26 works - 20 road works and six bridges - worth Rs 198.69 crore have also been handed over to the Finance department for inspection.

Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas announced that a work calendar will be implemented for public works projects in the state. It was also proposed to obtain administrative approval by June for works with a 20 per cent share, which do not require investigation announced in the budget.

The PWD aims to start the works within the same year without the need for site acquisition and investigation.

Timeline for technical approval

According to the minister, instructions have been given to grant technical permission within the stipulated time for works which were given the administrative nod.

A special arrangement will be made for this in the roads section, which has the most projects. The minister also assured that the work will be done timely.

