Gavi’s log houses offer stunning view of mountains & lake 

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Log houses in the jungle of Gavi are now open to tourists, providing a unique opportunity to stay amidst the pristine beauty of the forest. The Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) has set up three log houses made of acacia wood on the banks of the Gavi dam reservoir. The log houses offer stunning views of the mist-covered green mountains and the serene Gavi Lake, which attracts wildlife such as elephants.

“Staying in a log house provides nature lovers with a different experience, allowing them to enjoy the wildlife, the lush forests, waterfalls, streams, rivers, trekking, boating, cardamom plantations, a vehicle safari, the animal skeleton museum in Gavi, and delicious food under the tourism package offered by KFDC in Gavi. Each log house features a room with a double bed and an additional bed can be provided if needed. There is also a sit-out area where tourists can relax and admire the beauty of the thick forest, wildlife, and the Gavi dam reservoir,” said an official with the KFDC.

The log house package is priced at Rs 4715 per adult, with no charge for children up to the age of six. Children between the ages of six and twelve will be charged half of the adult rate, according to an official from KFDC.

KFDC offers two types of packages: day packages and overnight packages. Tourists can reach Gavi either through Vallakkadavu in Idukki or through Pathanamthitta. The day package begins at 8:30 am and ends at 4:30 pm, starting with a hearty breakfast. A visit to a cardamom plantation is followed by guided exploration of the natural beauty of Gavi. A traditional Kerala sadhya is served at noon, after which tourists can enjoy a scenic boat ride on Gavi Lake, with views of the Neerveezcha waterfalls. A visit to the Sabarimala Viewpoint and the Gavi elephant museum are also included in the day package.

The overnight package includes a stay in the Green Mansion, which offers 10 rooms ranging from two to six beds. From here, guests can enjoy views of Gavi Lake and the thick forests. Overnight package tourists can also partake in all the activities of the day package. The night stay is either in the Green Mansion or the Swiss Cottage Tent. On the second day, an early morning 2.5-hour vehicle safari through the forest allows guests to catch glimpses of wildlife and rare birds. The safari is followed by a delicious breakfast and a jungle trek. After lunch, tourists can check out from Gavi by 2pm.

PATHANAMTHITTA: Log houses in the jungle of Gavi are now open to tourists, providing a unique opportunity to stay amidst the pristine beauty of the forest. The Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) has set up three log houses made of acacia wood on the banks of the Gavi dam reservoir. The log houses offer stunning views of the mist-covered green mountains and the serene Gavi Lake, which attracts wildlife such as elephants. “Staying in a log house provides nature lovers with a different experience, allowing them to enjoy the wildlife, the lush forests, waterfalls, streams, rivers, trekking, boating, cardamom plantations, a vehicle safari, the animal skeleton museum in Gavi, and delicious food under the tourism package offered by KFDC in Gavi. Each log house features a room with a double bed and an additional bed can be provided if needed. There is also a sit-out area where tourists can relax and admire the beauty of the thick forest, wildlife, and the Gavi dam reservoir,” said an official with the KFDC. The log house package is priced at Rs 4715 per adult, with no charge for children up to the age of six. Children between the ages of six and twelve will be charged half of the adult rate, according to an official from KFDC.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KFDC offers two types of packages: day packages and overnight packages. Tourists can reach Gavi either through Vallakkadavu in Idukki or through Pathanamthitta. The day package begins at 8:30 am and ends at 4:30 pm, starting with a hearty breakfast. A visit to a cardamom plantation is followed by guided exploration of the natural beauty of Gavi. A traditional Kerala sadhya is served at noon, after which tourists can enjoy a scenic boat ride on Gavi Lake, with views of the Neerveezcha waterfalls. A visit to the Sabarimala Viewpoint and the Gavi elephant museum are also included in the day package. The overnight package includes a stay in the Green Mansion, which offers 10 rooms ranging from two to six beds. From here, guests can enjoy views of Gavi Lake and the thick forests. Overnight package tourists can also partake in all the activities of the day package. The night stay is either in the Green Mansion or the Swiss Cottage Tent. On the second day, an early morning 2.5-hour vehicle safari through the forest allows guests to catch glimpses of wildlife and rare birds. The safari is followed by a delicious breakfast and a jungle trek. After lunch, tourists can check out from Gavi by 2pm.