Home States Kerala

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on Jun 4: IMD 

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

Published: 16th May 2023 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A slight delay is expected in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to arrive by June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

"This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days," the Met office said in a statement.

The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by the onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry season to the rainy season.

The IMD had last month said India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions.

Rainfed agriculture is a critical component of India's agricultural landscape, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on this method.

It accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
southwest monsoon Kerala IMD
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp