Teen’s death in women’s Arabic college: Probe on; BJP to take out march

The family alleged that the girl was subjected to mental harassment by a female teacher and the death seemed to be suspicious.

Asmiya Mol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The police on Monday recorded the statements of the students and the staff of a women’s Arabic college near Balaramapuram where a 17-year-old student was found hanging on Saturday evening. Vallakkadavu native Asmiya Mol was found hanging in the library of the college functioning in the Al Aman educational complex. 

The family alleged that the girl was subjected to mental harassment by a female teacher and the death seemed to be suspicious. The police sources said the probe so far did not yield any evidence to suggest any foul play in the incident.

The inspector said the statements of students and staff suggest there’s nothing suspicious about the death. 
“The girl’s family has alleged that the girl was subjected to mental harassment. Apparently, she did not want to join the institution. However, we have no evidence to back the family’s claims,” the officer said.

According to the police, the girl entered the library when there was no one inside and killed herself after locking the door from inside. The college staff, who grew suspicious as the library was locked from the inside, broke the window and found the girl hanging. 

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a probe by a special agency on the incident. Party district president V V Rajesh said the BJP will take out a march to the Balaramapuram police station on Wednesday demanding a thorough probe.

