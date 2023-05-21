Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy to train firewomen soon

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kerala will soon have women firefighters as the training for the same will begin in a couple of weeks at Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy in Thrissur. About 100 posts have been sanctioned for the department, which has been divided across the 14 districts.

According to Reni Lukose, DFO, KFRSA, “the district level procedures for the recruitment are in the final stage. Though the tentative date to begin the training was fixed as May 26, it seems it may get delayed as the procedures are yet to be completed. However, once the offer letters are sent, it won’t take long to begin the training sessions.”

Since its inception in 1956, fire and rescue services have been a male-dominated department. Taking into account the need for gender equality in all departments, an order was issued three years back to induct women firefighters. The special rules were modified accordingly. However, the fire and rescue services academy lacks the amenities to train women firefighters; hence, India Reserve Battalion will provide academic support, including women trainers.

As a part of training, women firefighters will be taught all lessons that men are taught. It includes swimming, underwater diving, riding rubber and dingi boats, flood rescue techniques, personal protection equipment handling, fire fighting, horizontal and vertical fire rescue, etc. The fire and rescue services have the longest training period. A total of 417 applicants passed the written exam, while some didn’t pass the swimming test.

“The firefighters are usually given motivational classes and stress management classes as the presence of mind while dealing with emergency situations is important. Similar classes will be provided to the women firefighters as well and also motivate them on the importance of being in the field of life-saving,” added Reni.

