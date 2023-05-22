Bowl boat ride at Adavi in Kerala garners good response

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: From Saturday, the Adavi Eco Tourism Project has started offering tourists rides in the newly acquired bowl boats (coracles) along the picturesque Kallar River, flowing through the captivating jungle. The Forest Department recently obtained 27 new bowl boats from Hogenakkal in Karnataka. The bowl boat rides along the Kallar River, offering glimpses of elephants on the river banks, provide a unique and captivating experience for tourists. During the vacation season, the number of visitors seeking this delightful ride is significantly high, generating substantial revenue for the department."We replace each bowl boat with a new one after ten months of usage. These bamboo-made bowl boats are sourced from Hogenakkal since they are not readily available for purchase in Kerala. Previously, attempts were made to train locals in bowl boat craftsmanship, but the high production costs rendered it ineffective. Hence, we opt to procure boats from Hogenakkal. Once the new boats arrive, the old ones will be repurposed for beautification projects within the premises of our eco-tourism site," explained Beat Forest Officer T G Biju. During the vacation period, a minimum of 100 individuals indulge in this ride daily, with Saturdays and Sundays witnessing particularly high participation. The Konni Divisional Forest Team is preparing to undertake a development project to enhance the facilities and appearance of the Adavi Eco-Tourism Project. A budget of Rs 45 lakh has been allocated for this purpose, and the project will involve the construction of 11 new facilities. One of the main attractions will be a children's park modelled after the one at the Konni Elephant Camp.