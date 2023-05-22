Delayed monsoon in Kerala may prolong hot weather

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon is expected to extend the period of hot and uncomfortable weather conditions in the region. Unlike last year’s early arrival, the weather in late May this year has been less favourable.

Despite a decrease of 4 degrees Celsius from its peak in April, the maximum temperature remains high. Experts point to the humidity brought by intermittent rains as the cause of the high temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain accompanied by thunder until Thursday. However, the state’s rain deficit continues to increase. Since March 1, the rain deficit has reached 26% as of May 21. The extended forecast suggests that the maximum temperature will remain near normal until June 1.

“The maximum temperature will decrease when we have good afternoon rainfall, but such rainfalls are unlikely until the monsoon arrives. In the meantime, the humidity has increased up to 50% due to intermittent or isolated rainfall,” explained Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The delayed monsoon has caused further difficulties in other parts of the country as well. Northwest India is expected to experience increased maximum temperatures, and heat wave conditions are anticipated in at least six states, according to the IMD.

The official weather agency predicts that the onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala will likely be on June 4, slightly delayed from the normal onset of June 1. The progression of the monsoon indicates a lag behind the usual pattern. Despite the delay, global weather agencies forecast above-normal rainfall in Kerala, which serves as the entry point of the monsoon on the Indian mainland.

