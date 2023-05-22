Home States Kerala

IT company from Kerala secure USD 7 million funding from US

In addition to funding, US companies have also expressed interest in investing in Kerala.

Published: 22nd May 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

IT jobs

For representational purposes

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite concerns about funding in the IT ecosystem, a delegation of 16 entrepreneurs from the state recently returned from the United States with funding of over USD 7 million secured from US-based companies. Among the 16 companies, which are based in the state’s three IT parks, four have successfully signed agreements with US investors for global expansion plans.

Discussions are currently underway between seven other companies and US investors to secure investments, while the remaining five companies have secured project deals. The delegation, organised by GTech (Group of  Technology Companies), Kerala Start-Up Mission, and the US-India Importer’s Council, aimed to showcase the products and services of the entrepreneurs to attract investment.

The delegation participated in the Select USA Investment Summit in Washington, DC, and also held business meetings in other cities across the US. This was the first delegation organised by GTech, which aimed to foster good business opportunities for homegrown IT companies. In addition to funding, US companies have also expressed interest in investing in Kerala.

“Despite several challenges, we have succeeded in bringing investments and funding to startups and mid-size IT companies. The key challenges we faced were visa processing issues and overcoming the difficulty of participating in the Select USA Investment Summit. It is very difficult to participate in the event.

However, we succeeded in participating, as they were convinced of our motives. All the business meetings were done successfully, and they have raised more than  US $7 million. The exact figures are yet to be disclosed,” said Rajesh Babu, Executive Board member and Convenor of Member Focus Group, GTech. He led the delegation to the US.

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu invited the delegation to the Indian Embassy in the US, where they received support and interacted with Suja K Menon, Minister (Commerce and Education), along with other high-ranking Indian officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT ecosystem United States
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp