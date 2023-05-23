46th Kerala Film Critics Awards: Kunchako Boban, Darshana named best actors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam movies Headmaster, produced by Sreelal Devaraj and Prema P Thekkekk and directed by Rajiv Nath, and B 32-44, produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and directed by Shruthi Saranyam, shared the Best Film Award in the 46th Kerala Film Critics Award for 2022.

Mahesh Narayanan was adjudged best director for his movie Ariyippu, while Kunchacko Boban won the award for best actor for his portrayals in Ariyippu, Enna Thaan Case Kodu, and Pakalum Pathiravum. Darshana Rajendran won the award for best actress for her role in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Purusha Pretham.

The awards were announced by jury chairman and Kerala Film Critics Association president Dr George Onakkur.

The jury comprised Thekkinkad Joseph, M F Thomas, Balan Thirumala, Aravindan Vallachira, Viswamangalam Sundaresan, Poovappally Ramachandran Nair, Suku Palkulangara, P Gopinath, Murali Kottaikkakam, and A Chandrasekhar as members.

