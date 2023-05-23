Second KMSCL fire mishap in five days: Opposition claims ploy to destroy Covid corruption evidence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan termed the latest fire incident at Kerala Medical Services Corporation godown at KINFRA Park as "mysterious". He alleged that it was a sabotage as it occurred in the exact manner as the last week at its godown in Kollam on May 17.



Responding to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan alleged that the two fire mishap, that occurred in close proximity to each other, was a ploy to destroy the evidences at a time when a Lokayukta probe is ongoing against the KMSCL.

He was sceptical about the authorities' claim that the fire occurred due to bleaching powder. "The fire mishap has occurred at a time when a probe is going on against the KMSCL in connection with medicine purchase during the pandemic. Several lakhs worth medicines were destroyed in the previous fire incidents of KMSCL at Kollam and now at Thiruvananthapuram. There is sabotage behind these incidents. When it happened in Kollam they claimed that the fire occured due to bleaching powder. Now a similar claim has been made in this incident too," said Satheesan.



KMSCL has been in the news for all the wrong seasons since the pandemic outbreak. The Opposition has been accusing the corporation of stocking up medicines and equipment during the pandemic so as to get commission.

As reported by PTI, he alleged that, "Hundreds of crores worth of corruption took place in procurements by KMSCL during COVID-19. We had pointed it out back then with proof. We approached the Lokayukta with a complaint and it was looking into it. Amidst this, two fires occurred in close proximity at two warehouses of KMSCL in the state. It is mysterious. Initial reports indicate that medicines and medical equipment bought during COVID-19 were destroyed in the fire, besides huge quantities of other drugs."

ALSO READ | Major fire at KINFRA park warehouse in Thiruvananthapuram, one firefighter dead

Satheesan also pointed at lack of safety measures adopted by the KMSCL. "Fire incidents have become a routine affair under the LDF government. When the gold smuggling case and AI camera scam happened, the offices concerned in the Secretariat had witnessed fire accidents," he pointed out.

The LoP further alleged that KMSCL has become a hub of corruption. "That is why there have been nine MDs at KMSCL in the last two years," he contended, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan termed the latest fire incident at Kerala Medical Services Corporation godown at KINFRA Park as "mysterious". He alleged that it was a sabotage as it occurred in the exact manner as the last week at its godown in Kollam on May 17. Responding to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan alleged that the two fire mishap, that occurred in close proximity to each other, was a ploy to destroy the evidences at a time when a Lokayukta probe is ongoing against the KMSCL. He was sceptical about the authorities' claim that the fire occurred due to bleaching powder. "The fire mishap has occurred at a time when a probe is going on against the KMSCL in connection with medicine purchase during the pandemic. Several lakhs worth medicines were destroyed in the previous fire incidents of KMSCL at Kollam and now at Thiruvananthapuram. There is sabotage behind these incidents. When it happened in Kollam they claimed that the fire occured due to bleaching powder. Now a similar claim has been made in this incident too," said Satheesan. KMSCL has been in the news for all the wrong seasons since the pandemic outbreak. The Opposition has been accusing the corporation of stocking up medicines and equipment during the pandemic so as to get commission. As reported by PTI, he alleged that, "Hundreds of crores worth of corruption took place in procurements by KMSCL during COVID-19. We had pointed it out back then with proof. We approached the Lokayukta with a complaint and it was looking into it. Amidst this, two fires occurred in close proximity at two warehouses of KMSCL in the state. It is mysterious. Initial reports indicate that medicines and medical equipment bought during COVID-19 were destroyed in the fire, besides huge quantities of other drugs."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Major fire at KINFRA park warehouse in Thiruvananthapuram, one firefighter dead Satheesan also pointed at lack of safety measures adopted by the KMSCL. "Fire incidents have become a routine affair under the LDF government. When the gold smuggling case and AI camera scam happened, the offices concerned in the Secretariat had witnessed fire accidents," he pointed out. The LoP further alleged that KMSCL has become a hub of corruption. "That is why there have been nine MDs at KMSCL in the last two years," he contended, according to PTI. (With inputs from PTI)