Home States Kerala

Gahana achieves childhood dream

Gahana said her maternal uncle and IFS officer Sibi George, presently India’s Ambassador to Japan, inspired her to pursue Civil Services.

Published: 24th May 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Gahana Navya James, who secured sixth rank in the UPSC examination, shares the joy with her parents and brother at her house in Mutholi, Pala.

Gahana Navya James, who secured sixth rank in the UPSC examination, shares the joy with her parents and brother at her house in Mutholi, Pala | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A long-cherished dream came true for Gahana Navya James on Tuesday. The 25-year-old had dreamt of becoming an IAS officer when she was in school. On Tuesday, Gahana secured the sixth rank in the Civil Services exam, becoming the state topper in the process.

Self-taught, Gahana’s relentless and disciplined approach to studies paid dividends. “I nurtured the habit of reading newspapers right from my childhood. This helped me a lot in my studies. Newspapers helped me get an idea about global developments and form an informed opinion. The internet too boosted my confidence for appearing for the competitive exam without any specialised coaching,” Gahana told reporters at her house at Mutholi in Pala.

Gahana said her maternal uncle and IFS officer Sibi George, presently India’s Ambassador to Japan, inspired her to pursue Civil Services. “Since he is in foreign service, I used to keep watch on foreign policies and international affairs,” said Gahana, who is presently doing PhD in International Affairs and Politics from Mahatma Gandhi University. She said her brother Gaurav Amar James also motivated her. This was her second attempt. She said her only focus was on performing the best she could in the most prestigious competitive exam in India. 

Gahana is no stranger to the top spot, having secured first in both BA History and MA Political Science from MG University. Gahana did her schooling from Chavara Public School and St Mary’s HSS in Pala. She completed graduation from Alphonsa College, Pala and PG from St Thomas College, Pala.
Gahana’s father C K James is a former Hindi professor at St Thomas College while mother Deepa George is a former teacher of the Sanskrit University’s centre in Ettumanoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gahana Navya James IAS officer Civil Services exam
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp