Gahana achieves childhood dream

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A long-cherished dream came true for Gahana Navya James on Tuesday. The 25-year-old had dreamt of becoming an IAS officer when she was in school. On Tuesday, Gahana secured the sixth rank in the Civil Services exam, becoming the state topper in the process.

Self-taught, Gahana’s relentless and disciplined approach to studies paid dividends. “I nurtured the habit of reading newspapers right from my childhood. This helped me a lot in my studies. Newspapers helped me get an idea about global developments and form an informed opinion. The internet too boosted my confidence for appearing for the competitive exam without any specialised coaching,” Gahana told reporters at her house at Mutholi in Pala.

Gahana said her maternal uncle and IFS officer Sibi George, presently India’s Ambassador to Japan, inspired her to pursue Civil Services. “Since he is in foreign service, I used to keep watch on foreign policies and international affairs,” said Gahana, who is presently doing PhD in International Affairs and Politics from Mahatma Gandhi University. She said her brother Gaurav Amar James also motivated her. This was her second attempt. She said her only focus was on performing the best she could in the most prestigious competitive exam in India.

Gahana is no stranger to the top spot, having secured first in both BA History and MA Political Science from MG University. Gahana did her schooling from Chavara Public School and St Mary’s HSS in Pala. She completed graduation from Alphonsa College, Pala and PG from St Thomas College, Pala.

Gahana’s father C K James is a former Hindi professor at St Thomas College while mother Deepa George is a former teacher of the Sanskrit University’s centre in Ettumanoor.

