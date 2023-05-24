Home States Kerala

Kajal and Akhila brave disabilities, conquer test

Daughter of P Raju, a farmer, and Sheeba, Kajal is elated that she managed to crack the exam in her first attempt.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kasaragod Neeleswaram native Kajal Raju cracked her civil service exams by scoring 910th rank in the ‘Person with Disability’ category. But the absence of her right arm by birth has never been a hindrance to pursue her dream of becoming a civil servant. Akhila Buhari who scored 760th rank in her third attempt had lost her right hand in a bus accident in 2000.

Daughter of P Raju, a farmer, and Sheeba, Kajal is elated that she managed to crack the exam in her first attempt. Kajal had practised mock interview sessions with former chief secretary K Jayakumar and Dr Shah Faesal, the first Kashmiri to top the exam in 2010, at Hyderali Shihab Thangal Academy for Civil Services, Perinthalmanna. 

Meanwhile, Akhila belongs to Thalikuzhi near Vamanapuram. Her parents K Buhari, former headmaster at Cotton Hill LP School, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sajeena, never wanted their child to feel helpless after the bus accident. 

“I am not sure about getting the IAS option with my 760th rank. It can only be known once they release the category list,” said Akhila.

