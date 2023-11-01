Kalamassery blasts: Personal belongings to be returned to owners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People who attended the convention in Kalamassery are yet to get back their personal belongings left inside the hall after they scrambled for safety on Sunday following the blasts. People rushed out leaving behind their belongings such as vehicles, mobile phones, tablets, bags, and others inside the hall.

Police have sealed the convention centre and informed people that they will be handed over to the owners once the preliminary probe is completed.

Police started returning the belongings on Monday itself and stopped it on Tuesday after the videos of items lying inside the blast site were out. The police told the attendees that their things would be returned soon.

“My bag which contains the key of my house and vital documents like ID cards and driving licence was inside. I expected to get it back on Tuesday. However, I didn’t get the things back,” said an attendee requesting anonymity. Antony A A, a resident of Kakkanad, another attendee, said that he got back his car that was parked inside the convention centre, and bag on Monday itself.

“Some people have not received their belongings so far. The police informed that the items will be returned soon,” he added.

Earlier, a police team thoroughly examined the personal belongings lying inside the hall. However, they could not find any suspicious things. Police said that the materials would be released after a few more examinations are completed.

