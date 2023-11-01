Opposition UDF boycotts Keraleeyam 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the week-long Keraleeyam 2023 began at Central Stadium, a stone's throw away from there, RSP state general secretary Shibu Baby John was holding a day-night protest against the corrupt practices of the LDF government.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the protest. Kamal Hassan was invited to Keraleeyam 2023 as Malayalis keep seeing Mammootty and Mohanlal, said Chennithala.

Taking strong exception to the state government's Keraleeyam 2023 for its financial extravaganza, the Congress-led opposition front boycotted the Festival.

It was RSP MP NK Premachandran who first criticized Pinarayi citing that none would attend the programme if Keraleeyam 2023 was inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Taking a cue from him, Chennithala went one step ahead and intensified his attack against Pinarayi and the LDF government.

"Kamal Hassan was invited for the Keraleeyam 2023 programme so that an actor above Mammootty and Mohanlal will create some headlines. This mega event was launched by Pinarayi and his LDF government so as to indulge in corrupt practices. Rs 27.12 crore is being spent towards Keraleeyam 2023. This is happening when the Left government doesn't have funds to earmark towards the noon-meal scheme", said Chennithala.

He pointed out that despite the financial crisis, the left government has funds to earmark Rs 80 lakh towards the monthly rental of Pinarayi's helicopter. Also, Pinarayi is spending several lakhs towards the refurbishment of his official residence Cliff House with an elevator and swimming pool, claimed Chennithala.

"The Lavalin case was postponed for the 37th time in the Supreme Court. This shows the nexus between the CPM and BJP", alleged Chennithala.

