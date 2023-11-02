Kamal Haasan says Kerala model shaped his political perspective

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday endorsed the Kerala model of development and said it played a big role in shaping his political perspective.

Speaking at the inauguration of Keraleeyam, the veteran actor said his people-centric politics drew inspiration from the Kerala Model of development. When he called for the strengthening of local bodies, he was hoping to emulate Kerala Model of development which was championed by the People’s Plan of 1996.

“To date the 1996 People’s Planning remains the most sustained and effective devolution of resources and decision-making power to local governments in the whole country. The benefits of those were seen during the Covid lockdown also,” he said.

Kamal also pointed towards the progressive approach of Kerala culture and said the movies made in the state not only captivated audiences but played a role in addressing pertinent social issues as well. “When I decided to take a plunge into active politics, I turned to Kerala and took advice from Pinarayi Vijayan.”

Actor Mammootty said Keraleeyam was just the beginning of a big idea and hoped that it would become a turning point in Kerala’s history. He wished Kerala would elevate itself as a role model to the world.

Actor Mohan Lal said there was a need for making pan-Indian films in Malayalam that can override all geographical and language barriers. The Kerala unit of the Film Federation of India could take a lead in this endeavour, he said.

Shobhana said one of the beautiful things about Kerala is that heritage arts is always accessible to all irrespective of their faith and creed.

