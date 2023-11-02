Home States Kerala

Medicos of pvt colleges in Kerala to learn postmortem procedures at govt MCs

As per National Medical Council (NMC) guidelines, medical students are required to observe 15 postmortem procedures. 

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Pexels)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major relief to MBBS students of private medical colleges in the state and their teachers, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has issued an order allowing the students of private medical colleges to study procedures at government medical colleges in the state.

“The principal of government medical colleges should refer the applications received from the institutions under the Kerala University of Health Services to witness the postmortem procedure to the DME. The institutions which get permission should pay an amount of Rs 10,000 to witness 10 to 15 procedures,” states the order. 

October 23, 2023

However, as postmortem is conducted only in government medical colleges and hospital in the state, the students and teachers were finding it difficult to witness them. The government order has come as a major relief to the students. 

The students were depending on medical colleges in other states to learn the procedure. Though the DME provided the students of KUHS with the facility to witness the procedure at general hospitals and district hospitals in the state in 2020, the limited number of such examinations and space limitations had posed a hindrance. Also, the postmortem examinations in complicated cases are referred to medical colleges. With the new directive, medicos will be able to witness such cases also.

