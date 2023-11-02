Muslim community laud CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s efforts to quell hate campaign in Kerala amid serial blasts

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Several Muslim groups have praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s efforts in curbing the spread of hate campaigns following the explosion at the prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kalamassery on October 29, resulting in three fatalities.

Salafi preacher M M Akbar, in a Facebook post, declared that the entire state of Kerala stands behind Pinarayi, who unequivocally stated that there would be no tolerance for those involved in spreading hatred. Akbar noted, “The Chief Minister led from the front, declaring that hate campaigns will not be allowed.”

“The past three days have instilled a profound sense of respect for the political leadership in the state. Witnessing the resolute actions of the Chief Minister, the Opposition leader, and their supporters was truly heartening. This has sent a strong message that we will not permit Kerala to be engulfed in flames,” Akbar said.

Akbar found the Chief Minister’s actions, the resolution of the all-party meeting, actions against prominent figures involved in spreading hate, and the visit to the blast site commendable.“If we stand united against the perpetrators of hatred through social media and other means the uniqueness of Kerala will be preserved,” he added.

State president of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, also lauded the government’s effective handling of the situation following the blast. Talking to reporters in Kasaragod on Tuesday, he said that timely intervention of the government had spoiled the attempts to flare up the situation after the blast.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: Several Muslim groups have praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s efforts in curbing the spread of hate campaigns following the explosion at the prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kalamassery on October 29, resulting in three fatalities. Salafi preacher M M Akbar, in a Facebook post, declared that the entire state of Kerala stands behind Pinarayi, who unequivocally stated that there would be no tolerance for those involved in spreading hatred. Akbar noted, “The Chief Minister led from the front, declaring that hate campaigns will not be allowed.” “The past three days have instilled a profound sense of respect for the political leadership in the state. Witnessing the resolute actions of the Chief Minister, the Opposition leader, and their supporters was truly heartening. This has sent a strong message that we will not permit Kerala to be engulfed in flames,” Akbar said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Akbar found the Chief Minister’s actions, the resolution of the all-party meeting, actions against prominent figures involved in spreading hate, and the visit to the blast site commendable.“If we stand united against the perpetrators of hatred through social media and other means the uniqueness of Kerala will be preserved,” he added. State president of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, also lauded the government’s effective handling of the situation following the blast. Talking to reporters in Kasaragod on Tuesday, he said that timely intervention of the government had spoiled the attempts to flare up the situation after the blast. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp