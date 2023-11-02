Opposition criticises Kerala govt for conducting Keraleeyam amid financial constraints

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: Opposition leaders severely criticised the government on Wednesday for organising an extravagant event amid the state’s financial crunch. The UDF has chosen to boycott Keraleeyam 2023.”

Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the invitation extended to Kamal Haasan for the event was a deliberate strategy to draw a larger audience, citing the regular presence of actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal in such gatherings.

“The state doesn’t need Keraleeyam, incurring an extravagant expense of Rs 27.72 crore. Instead, the LDF should demonstrate its integrity by resigning from office. Despite lacking funds for the noon-meal scheme, the LDF government managed to invite popular stars like Kamal Haasan,” he said.

Chennithala accused the LDF of covering up corrupt practices and transforming into a despotic regime. He said the Lavalin case was postponed for the 37th time in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, indicating a collusion between the CPM and BJP.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the government does not know its priorities when spending money and the extravaganza of money and resources on Keraleeyam celebrations is an example of it.

“The government has an immediate debt burden of around Rs 40,000 crore,” he said while addressing a press conference in Ernakulam. The government is yet to pay six installments of DA and pension arrears even as about 1 lakh pensioners have died without getting their rightful payments, Satheesan alleged.

RSP MP N K Premachandran criticized the Chief Minister, suggesting that Keraleeyam would have lacked attendees if inaugurated solely by him.

