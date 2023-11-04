Kerala HC bans bursting of firecrackers in religious places at odd hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has banned the bursting of firecrackers at places of worship during what it termed odd hours. The court on Friday directed district collectors to issue orders in this regard to all religious places. Prima facie, there is no commandment in any of the holy books to burst crackers to please God, Justice Amit Rawal observed.

The court stated that it will be compelled to initiate contempt proceedings in case of violation of the order.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Binoj K B of Ernakulam and others seeking to prevent the bursting of crackers in all religious places in the state.

The court directed the deputy collector, with the assistance of the commissioner of police, Kochi, to conduct raids in religious places and take into possession of crackers that are illegally stored. Deputy collectors in districts should also follow suit.

The petitioners pointed out that explosive licences are being issued by district collectors under the Explosives Rules. Temple authorities, except a few, do not possess licence. Even if the licences are issued, the bursting of crackers causes noise and air pollution, the plea stated.

High Court asks state govt to file report by Nov 24

Crackers are burst at odd hours disturbing peace, the petition stated The court said this was not denied by the counsel appearing for the state government, district collector and commissioner of police, Ernakulam.

It is also a fact that the court had also heard the noise of crackers after midnight, it noted.

The court directed to circulate the order to all district collectors for compliance. It also asked the state government to file a report on or before November 24.

