One dead, two injured as Navy copter crashes in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A member of the ground staff of the Indian Navy died after a Chetak helicopter lost balance and toppled while taxiing on the runway of INS Garuda, the Naval Air Base under the Southern Naval Command at Willingdon island in Kochi, on Saturday. According to sources, the incident occurred around 2.20 pm.

The victim has been identified as Yogendra Singh, 32, of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. He sustained a grievous injury when the rotor blade of the copter hit his head.

Sources said the pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter sustained injuries in the accident and they were admitted to INHS Sanjeevani, the Naval Hospital at Kochi Naval Base. However, Navy authorities said the injuries were minor and they were discharged after treatment.

“A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident,” the Navy said in a release.

