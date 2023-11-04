Home States Kerala

One dead, two injured as Navy copter crashes in Kochi

A member of the ground staff died while the pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter sustained injuries in the accident.

Published: 04th November 2023 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

navy helicopter

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A member of the ground staff of the Indian Navy died after a Chetak helicopter lost balance and toppled while taxiing on the runway of INS Garuda, the Naval Air Base under the Southern Naval Command at Willingdon island in Kochi, on Saturday. According to sources, the incident occurred around 2.20 pm.

The victim has been identified as Yogendra Singh, 32, of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. He sustained a grievous injury when the rotor blade of the copter hit his head.

Sources said the pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter sustained injuries in the accident and they were admitted to INHS Sanjeevani, the Naval Hospital at Kochi Naval Base. However, Navy authorities said the injuries were minor and they were discharged after treatment.

“A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident,” the Navy said in a release.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navy helicopter crash Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp