Suresh Gopi confronts journalist at ‘Garudan’ screening in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Actor and former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, found himself again in the spotlight following a heated exchange with a female journalist during a press event at Girija Theatre after the showing of his latest movie “Garudan” on Saturday.

Amidst an all-women screening of “Garudan” at Girija Theatre, journalists approached Suresh Gopi seeking his comments on the movie and the recent article criticising the BJP in the mouthpiece “Catholicasabha” by the Thrissur Archdiocese.

While elaborating on the incident involving a female journalist in Kozhikode that had previously sparked controversy, the journalist in question confronted him about his stance on the matter, resulting in a heated exchange.

In response to the journalist’s questions, the actor appeared visibly agitated and requested her to leave if she persisted.

He later reaffirmed his previous statement regarding Manipur, emphasising that his position about the presence of men at the Centre to address the issue remained unchanged.

The actor is anticipated to be the BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Thrissur.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR: Actor and former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, found himself again in the spotlight following a heated exchange with a female journalist during a press event at Girija Theatre after the showing of his latest movie “Garudan” on Saturday. Amidst an all-women screening of “Garudan” at Girija Theatre, journalists approached Suresh Gopi seeking his comments on the movie and the recent article criticising the BJP in the mouthpiece “Catholicasabha” by the Thrissur Archdiocese. While elaborating on the incident involving a female journalist in Kozhikode that had previously sparked controversy, the journalist in question confronted him about his stance on the matter, resulting in a heated exchange.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In response to the journalist’s questions, the actor appeared visibly agitated and requested her to leave if she persisted. He later reaffirmed his previous statement regarding Manipur, emphasising that his position about the presence of men at the Centre to address the issue remained unchanged. The actor is anticipated to be the BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Thrissur. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp