Home States Kerala

Suresh Gopi confronts journalist at ‘Garudan’ screening in Thrissur

In response to the journalist’s questions, the actor appeared visibly agitated and requested her to leave if she persisted. 

Published: 05th November 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Actor and former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, found himself again in the spotlight following a heated exchange with a female journalist during a press event at Girija Theatre after the showing of his latest movie “Garudan” on Saturday.

Amidst an all-women screening of “Garudan” at Girija Theatre, journalists approached Suresh Gopi seeking his comments on the movie and the recent article criticising the BJP in the mouthpiece “Catholicasabha” by the Thrissur Archdiocese. 

While elaborating on the incident involving a female journalist in Kozhikode that had previously sparked controversy, the journalist in question confronted him about his stance on the matter, resulting in a heated exchange.

In response to the journalist’s questions, the actor appeared visibly agitated and requested her to leave if she persisted. 

He later reaffirmed his previous statement regarding Manipur, emphasising that his position about the presence of men at the Centre to address the issue remained unchanged.

The actor is anticipated to be the BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Thrissur.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Gopi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp