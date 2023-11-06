Clash erupts between gangs in Viyyur high-security prison, 10 inmates including Kodi Suni booked

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Police on Monday registered a case against 10 inmates of Thrissur's Viyyur high-security prison, following clashes between two gangs of prisoners at the prison, for attacking each other and also the jail officers on duty. The clashes occurred on Sunday evening.

The gang led by Kodi Suni, a convict in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, and a group of new inmates from Thiruvananthapuram, who were accused in another murder case, had a quarrel, leading to the clashes.

Though police officers on duty shifted the Thiruvananthapuram gang to an office room, one of the gang members attacked a police officer amid chaos which resulted in more clashes. The office equipment was also damaged in the incident. A total of three jail officials were injured in the incident.

Even though high-security prison is meant for the accused in UAPA and other major cases, some convicts in high-profile cases were shifted to the high-security prison, officials said. This has invited criticism from all corners alleging that this gave freedom to people like Kodi Suni to act on their own.

