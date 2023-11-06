Home States Kerala

Clash erupts between gangs in Viyyur high-security prison, 10 inmates including Kodi Suni booked

The gang led by Kodi Suni, a convict in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, and a group of new inmates from Thiruvananthapuram had a quarrel, leading to the clashes.

Published: 06th November 2023 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Police on Monday registered a case against 10 inmates of Thrissur's Viyyur high-security prison, following clashes between two gangs of prisoners at the prison, for attacking each other and also the jail officers on duty. The clashes occurred on Sunday evening.

The gang led by Kodi Suni, a convict in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, and a group of new inmates from Thiruvananthapuram, who were accused in another murder case, had a quarrel, leading to the clashes.

Though police officers on duty shifted the Thiruvananthapuram gang to an office room, one of the gang members attacked a police officer amid chaos which resulted in more clashes. The office equipment was also damaged in the incident. A total of three jail officials were injured in the incident.

Even though high-security prison is meant for the accused in UAPA and other major cases, some convicts in high-profile cases were shifted to the high-security prison, officials said. This has invited criticism from all corners alleging that this gave freedom to people like Kodi Suni to act on their own. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Viyyur Prison Thrissur Kodi Suni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp