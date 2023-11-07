Home States Kerala

No pollution certificate for vehicles with pending fines, cautions Kerala govt

AI cameras identified 74,32,371 instances of traffic violations between June and October

Published: 07th November 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to issue pollution test certificates only to vehicles without any pending fines in the state effective from December 1. The decision was taken following a road safety review meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday. The meeting noted a decrease in the rate of road accident-related fatalities in the five months since the installation of the cameras.

During the period from June 2023 to October 31, 2023, the state recorded 1,262 road accident-related deaths, in contrast to 1,669 deaths during the same period the previous year.   

The use of AI cameras for surveillance identified 74,32,371 instances of traffic violations between June and October. Of these, 58,29,926 cases were examined, with 23,06,023 cases uploaded into the Integrated Transport Monitoring System. During this time, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) issued 2,103,801 challans amounting to over Rs 139 crore in fines, with around Rs 21.5 crore collected as penalties.  

The minister announced plans to engage with motor insurance companies on November 15 to revise insurance policy clauses by the evolving traffic accident scenario in the state.

“We will explore options to reduce the premium amount of vehicle insurance policies, impose additional penalties on repeat offenders, and introduce a provision for the payment of fines for traffic violations before insurance renewal.

The meeting will build upon the discussions held last month in Mumbai,” he said.  Furthermore, the minister highlighted the establishment of a mechanism on the e-challan website to lodge complaints regarding violations detected by the cameras. In cases where fines are not paid on time and are referred to the court for trial, the public can submit applications and settle fines at the motor vehicle department offices, Raju said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
No pollution certificate pending fines Kerala govt Antony Raju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp