Actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef passes away at 63

The actor, a cancer survivor, was active in the film industry from 1990 and made his debut in the movie Cheppu Kilukkana Changathi.

Published: 09th November 2023 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 03:59 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef passed away on Thursday in Kochi. He was 63.

Haneef was suffering from multiple organ infections and was admitted to Medical Trust Hospital on Wednesday following breathing trouble. The funeral will be held on Friday at 11.30 am in Mattancherry. 

Haneef has acted in around 100 Malayalam films and serials, mostly in comedic roles. 

The actor was active in the film industry from 1990 and made his debut in the movie Cheppu Kilukkana Changathi. He was part of Pandipada (2005), Ee Parakkum Thalika (2006), Chattambinadu (2009), Kudumbasree Travels (2004), Drishyam (2013), Pavada (2016), Kuttanadan Blog (2018), and recently the Rs 100-crore club entry 2018

Haneef was also a member of the Kalabhavan troupe and has performed in various stage shows, including the famous mimics parade. 

He was a cancer survivor and was active in the film industry. 

"Haneef was a cancer survivor. Years ago, he was diagnosed with the disease. However, the cause of death is not cancer," said the spokesperson of the hospital.  
 

