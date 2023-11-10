Vineetha came to Kerala from Jharkhand first...: Her husband is now a sexton in Tiruvalla church and their two children are well-versed in Malayalam

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Migrant labourers, who have already proven to be an indispensable asset to the state in a number of sectors, are also rendering invaluable service when it comes to managing places of worship. The St Paul's Mar Thoma Church in Chathenkary, Tiruvalla, is a case in point. The church has had a Jharkhand native as its sexton since 2018. Meet Prakash Kandulna. The 35-year-old, who came to Chathenkary in 2016, became a member of the church in 2018 and was soon appointed sexton. Though he cannot read or write Malayalam, Prakash has no trouble understanding the Malayalam-speaking parishioners. Prakash Kandulna lighting candles in the church | Express"Prakash and his family comprising wife Vineetha and two school-going children, have been members of the church for the past five years," said vicar Abraham Cheriyan. Prakash's wife Vineetha came to Chathenkary first at a young age. She left for Jharkhand for marriage later, before returning to Chathenkary with Prakash and two sons came in 2016. "The couple were regulars at the church, before they became members in 2018," Rev Abraham said. He said Vineetha also used to take care of the mother-in-law of Rev John Thomas, the then vicar, as she was bedridden. "Rev John came to know about Prakash from Vineetha. He was engaged in daily wage works back then. The vicar told Vineetha that there was a vacancy in the church, following which Prakash came and met him. Prakash expressed interest in working as the sexton. With the permission of the church committee, he was appointed in May 2018 for a six-month period. He performed his duties diligently and with dedication. Hence, he was allowed to continue," Rev Abraham said The vicar said Prakash visits the houses of all 285 families of the parish and collects monthly contribution, besides collecting the rent from the shopping complex of the church every month. "He is ready to work any time. The family lives in the church's building," said Rev Abraham, who joined as vicar in May last year. Prakash and his family were members of the Lutheran Church in Jharkhand. Rev Abraham said the youth who was serving as sexton went to work abroad in 2018. "We could not find anyone to replace him. Our youths did not show interest in working as sexton. Hence, our search ended with the appointment of Prakash," Rev Abraham said. Prakash is content with the job. "I like the job a lot and am happy to work as sexton of the church. We want to spend our entire life here," Prakash told TNIE. Prakash hails from Simdega district in Jharkhand. "In Jharkhand, we speak Munda language. Here, we speak Hindi. My family and I can speak and understand Malayalam well," he said. Vineetha said she came to Chathenkary at a young age and left in 2010. She married Prakash in 2011. "Ankit and Yonathan are our sons. They study in Prince Marthanda Varma School at Peringara. Ankit is in Class VI, while Yonathan is in Class III. They are well-versed in Malayalam," Vineetha said.