Kalamassery blasts: Accused Dominic Martin taken for evidence collection

KOCHI: Kalamassery blasts accused Dominic Martin was on Friday brought to the shop selling electronic equipment in Palarivattom from where he had purchased the circuit board for assembling the IEDs used in the October 29 incident.

The police brought Martin to the shop at Vyapara Bhavan around 10 am as part of evidence collection. The officers said he had bought the circuit board three days before the crime. The police checked CCTC camera footage from the shop and nearby areas. Martin had handed over the receipt of the circuit board to the police after the blast.

After spending nearly an hour at the shop, the police took Martin to the three petrol pumps from where he procured the petrol that he used in the crime. In the coming days, he will be taken to the shop in Tripunithura from where he purchased the 50 firecrackers to carry out the blasts that left four dead. Martin had preserved the receipts of all his purchases and handed them over to the police post arrest.

