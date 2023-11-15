Allowance denied, junior athletes left running for funds

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing a glimpse of what’s ailing sports in Kerala, as many as 160 athletes who represented the state in the recent national junior athletics championship in Coimbatore had to run pillar to post to arrange funds to foot daily expenses as the government failed to provide them their daily allowances in advance.

The championship was held from November 7 to 10, and without any government funds forthcoming, the athletes -- most of whom come from modest backgrounds -- had to shoulder that burden themselves. Each athlete was to get Rs 400 per day as daily allowance, meant to cater to their dietary requirement and other basic needs.

As the government turned its back on the athletes, most of them had to borrow money for sustenance. Sources said many of the athletes borrowed money from their teammates and the coaches to buy food. According to a team member, many athletes were distracted because of a lack of money.

“The dietary requirements of athletes are high. But we were not thinking about it. We just wanted normal food three times a day to satiate hunger. Instead of focusing on the competition on track, we were equally worried about the money we had,” said an athlete.

Sources with the Kerala State Athletics Association said the state government had the responsibility to provide daily allowances to the athletes via the Kerala State Sports Council. “But citing a fund crunch, the allowance was not provided. Before the team left for Coimbatore, there was a three-day camp in Palakkad. About 50 athletes attended the camp, but they too did not get a single dime as allowance,” said a source.

They said the sports council officials had informed them that because of treasury restrictions, the council was unable to withdraw the amount in a single installment and hence spoke about the need to pay the athletes in three installments.

“But nothing happened. The athletes from poor financial backgrounds suffered considerably. The denial of daily allowance posed a big challenge as they had to bear the travel expenses and accommodation too on their own,” the source added.

Kerala State Sports Council President U Sharaf Ali said the athletes were eligible for daily allowance and the usual practice was to provide them a portion of the amount in advance. “The full amount is paid later. But here I am not sure whether any payment was made upfront. I will have to check,” he said.

