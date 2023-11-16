Custom-built for cozy drive: Rs 1 crore bus to take Kerala CM, ministers across state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The finance department has released Rs 1.05 crore to buy a new bus from the Benz company for taking the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues across the state to participate in the 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas starting from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod on November 18.

The bus will arrive in Kasaragod after necessary alterations on Saturday. Although there is a treasury restriction on fund release, it took the finance department no time to process the request from the KSRTC MD on behalf of K SWIFT for allocating Rs 1,05,20,000 for the procurement of a new custom-built bus. The 25-seater bus is equipped with restrooms and washrooms for the CM and 21 ministers. Transport minister Antony Raju has dismissed allegations that the purchase of the bus was an extravagant spending.

“News reports about the arrival of the bus from Bengaluru are baseless. If around 75 pilot and escort vehicles are used for the travel of 21 ministers, it will be an extravaganza. However, if the 25-seater bus is used, there will be no extravagant spending. If a single bus is used to visit 140 assembly constituencies, it would save a lot of money.

Currently, KSRTC is successfully operating SWIFT Volvo buses that cost `Rs 1.38 crore. This is not the first time the KSRTC is purchasing Benz vehicles. It could also be used for budget tourism once the Nava Kerala Sadas is over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the government of splurging public money for the statewide travel of the CM and ministers. Former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in a statement said that only a dictator like Pinarayi Vijayan could conduct such an extravagant travel when the state is going through a difficult phase.

