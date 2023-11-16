Kalamassery blasts: Police probe nearing completion

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The investigation into the Kalamassery blasts, which resulted in the deaths of five Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 28, has reached its concluding stages. The police have compiled all crucial evidence pertaining to the case. Dominic Martin, the sole accused, was remanded to judicial custody by the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court following the completion of a 10-day police custody on Wednesday.

According to the police, the investigative phase is nearly complete with the collection of crucial evidence. The only pending tasks are the submission of forensic reports and the analysis of Martin’s online activities. An officer said, “The cooperation of the accused facilitated evidence collection. We possess statements from key witnesses, CCTV footage from blast sites, and evidence recovered from shops where the accused procured materials to assemble IEDs. Once the test reports are received, we can file a charge sheet.”

The police have excluded the participation of any other individual in the crime, dismissing any potential connections Martin might have had in Dubai.The investigation team now confirms that Martin personally planned and executed the blast at the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kalamassery by planting two IEDs. He acquired knowledge from online sources on IED making, tested the circuit for remote control operation after purchase, but did not conduct a test explosion.

As the probe approaches its conclusion, Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner S Sasidharan, the current investigation officer, is expected to be relieved soon due to his recent transfer as the Malappuram district police chief. The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, K S Sudharshan, is likely to assume the role of the investigation officer. Discussions are also underway to appoint a senior officer who has been involved in the case from its initial stages.

Meanwhile, during his appearance at the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court, Martin, the accused, reiterated his decision not to be represented by a lawyer and expressed his intention to contest the case. When asked about any complaints against the police, he spoke positively about the investigation team, appreciating the approach of specific police officials. Martin was subsequently remanded to judicial custody until November 29.

Govt declares E5 lakh solatium to kin of deceased

T’Puram: The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the October 29 Kalamassery twin blasts. The cabinet that met in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided to allocate the amount from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The government will also bear the treatment expenses of those injured in the incident. Five people were killed in twin explosions at the regional congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses at a convention centre at Kalamassery on October 29. As many as 20 people, who suffered burns in the incident, are under treatment in various hospitals.

