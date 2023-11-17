Home States Kerala

Smart meter: Centre asks KSEB to submit fresh DPR

Earlier various trade unions in KSEB had opposed the smart meter project proposed under TOTEX (Total Expenditure) model.

Published: 17th November 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Smart meter project, Smart meter

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power Minister K Krishnankutty on Thursday said that Union Power Minister R K Singh has asked him to submit a detailed proposal on an affordable smart meter project. Earlier various trade unions in KSEB had opposed the smart meter project proposed under TOTEX (Total Expenditure) model.

Initially the board had floated a tender for implementing the smart meter project under the TOTEX model. But since the cost of the smart meter was high with 45 % additional expense, a consumer would have to cough up an additional Rs 80 per month towards the power tariff bill, and the TOTEX model project was called off. 

This saw the state government urging the board to come up with an alternative proposal within three months which is getting ready. Krishnankutty had sent a letter to his counterpart at the Centre seeking an extension of three months to submit the DPR on July 26. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp