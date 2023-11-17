Smart meter: Centre asks KSEB to submit fresh DPR

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power Minister K Krishnankutty on Thursday said that Union Power Minister R K Singh has asked him to submit a detailed proposal on an affordable smart meter project. Earlier various trade unions in KSEB had opposed the smart meter project proposed under TOTEX (Total Expenditure) model.

Initially the board had floated a tender for implementing the smart meter project under the TOTEX model. But since the cost of the smart meter was high with 45 % additional expense, a consumer would have to cough up an additional Rs 80 per month towards the power tariff bill, and the TOTEX model project was called off.

This saw the state government urging the board to come up with an alternative proposal within three months which is getting ready. Krishnankutty had sent a letter to his counterpart at the Centre seeking an extension of three months to submit the DPR on July 26.

