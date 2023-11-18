Kochi lone Indian city among Condé Nast Traveller’s top Asian destinations for ‘24

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Earning praise for its sustainable initiatives, stunning waterways and local festivals, Kochi has become the lone city from India to find a place in the Condé Nast Traveller’s list of 11 best destinations in Asia for 2024.

The London-based luxury travel magazine says Kochi is setting the bar for citywide sustainability initiatives, a statement that comes as a boost for the tourism sector.

The magazine lauds Kerala Tourism 2.0, the state’s USD 43 million sustainable tourism initiative for 2023-2024 that focuses on improving infrastructure and travel corridors between Kochi and the less-visited destinations like Munnar and Kozhikode. The local festivals, from Thrissur Pooram to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, also find mention.

Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley, Singapore, Uzbekistan’s Silk Road, Japan’s Kobe, Thailand’s Bangkok, Mongolia, UAE’s Ras Al Khaima, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, Vietnam’s Da Nang, and South and Central Sri Lanka are the other places named by the magazine.

Terming the placement of Kochi as one of the top destinations in Asia by the luxury travel magazine a significant development, Kerala Tourism Secretary Biju K said, “We are extremely happy. And why not? The city is a blend of modernity and tradition intertwined. The cosmopolitan nature, history and visual treat make it a vibrant city for any traveller.”

The magazine highlighted Kochi’s waterways which have been a big lure for visitors since time immemorial. The other pluses mentioned are the verdant backwaters, lagoons and rivers which continue to attract travellers, as has been the case going as far back as the 1300s. The magazine also talks about the city’s water metro system, yet again a first in the world, which is a socially-inclusive transport connecting 10 islands. The magazine predicts that the system will set the bar higher by late 2024 when it goes fully solar-powered.

Another infrastructure facility of the city that has found praise magazine is the Kochi airport. Operated by the Cochin International Airport Limited at Nedumbassery, it has been lauded for being the first in the world to operate solely on solar energy. It was recently upgraded with the introduction of a dedicated business jet terminal, which is the largest in India. Kochi’s 150-year-old Ernakulam Market also finds mention.

An exultant Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said it is a huge accolade for Kerala Tourism which has always striven to strike a judicious balance between the commercial growth of tourism and its sustainability to ensure the participation and well-being of local communities.

