Pinarayi Vijayan to kick-start Nava Kerala Sadas 

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: As the state-level inauguration of Nava Kerala Sadas will be held at Paivalige GHSS, Manjeshwar on Saturday, all preparations ahead of the prestigious initiative of the LDF government have been completed. District collector K Inbasekar checked the arrangements at the venue on Friday along with the people’s representatives of the district. The collector also checked the arrangements at Thrikkarippur, Kanhangad, Udma and Kasaragod. The organising committee officials and other top government officials accompanied him during the visits to the venues.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Nava Kerala Sadas at Paivalige GHSS at 3.30pm on Saturday. The officials will make arrangements for the public to lodge their grievances and complaints three hours before the scheduled programme at every venue. Public meetings and consultations with important persons from the constituency will also be held along with the programme. A proclamation procession was held under the auspices of Paivalige panchayat in the evening at Paivalige on Friday. On Saturday, a slew of entertainment programmes will be staged at 2 pm ahead of the official inauguration of Navakerala Sadas.

Several counters have been set up at the venue for receiving complaints and grievances from the public before and after the programme. There will be separate counters for women, differently abled, and senior citizens. Public will be given proper directions regarding the submission of complaints and government officials will be present at the venue to help people.

A receipt will be given to the complainant and the officials have been given instructions to settle the complaints within six weeks. The officials concerned should give a proper reply regarding the complaint within two weeks. If the complaint needs a detailed process, the officials should take one month. If the issue has to be handled at the state level, it could take six weeks. A proper reply will be given to the complainant through post.

12K EXPECTED

The district administration expects around 12,000 people to be present at the venue at Paivalige GHSS and extensive facilities have been arranged at the venue to accommodate them. Proper parking facilities too have been arranged at the venue

