Stone pillars in front of holy steps at Sabarimala evoke mixed response

PATHANAMTHITTA : New stone pillars in front of the pathinettam padi (18 holy steps) of Sabarimala temple have drawn mixed reactions from devotees. Some pilgrims are of the view that the pillars are spoiling the temple view. The four pillars were erected to hold the under-construction hydraulic roof for the holy steps.

“I felt the four pillars were obstructing the beautiful view of the temple, from the lower ‘thirumuttam’,” said Reghunath, from Pandalam, Pathanamthitta, a veteran of several pilgrimages to the hill shrine. “It seemed as if they were even taking attention away from the holy steps. The structures have further limited space near the pathinettam padi and could create serious space constraints during rush hour,” the 54-year-old said.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said the pillars are part of the hydraulic roof that will protect the ‘pathinettam padi’ from the elements and allow the smooth conduct of padi pooja.

“When it rains during padi pooja, tarpaulin sheets are drawn to cover the holy steps. The hydraulic roof will allow the smooth conduct of the pooja and offer protection to the holy steps,” the minister said.

Radhakrishnan added that he has instructed Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) authorities to examine public reactions to the pillars.

Some devotees welcomed the new structures. Shan, from Kanichukulangara, Alappuzha, said the pillars are a major attraction. “I particulary enjoyed the beautiful carvings,” the 28-year old said. An elderly devotee, who is also a temple priest in Idukki, felt the stone pillars have marred the view of the temple from lower thirumuttam.

“Many pilgrims concur. The picture of Sabarimala that we treasured has now been altered,” he added.

A Hyderabad-based firm is constructing the retractable roof as an offering to Sabarimala.

Taking note of the reactions, TDB chief P S Prasanth said, “While some devotees have raised objections, many have been appreciative of the pillars. We will look into the criticisms. Devotees are approaching the structures from various perspectives. Some pilgrims suggested that these would block their view of padi pooja from the sides of ‘thirumuttam’. Others are of the view the pillars are huge and could be downsized. We will examine all aspects,” he said.

