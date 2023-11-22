Guruvayur Ekadashi: Temple to remain open till morning on Dwadashi day

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Devotees will celebrate Guruvayur Ekadashi, a special occasion at Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur which falls in the Malayalam month of Vrischikam on Thursday.

The temple which opens for Nirmalya Darshanam will remain open until the completion of Dwadasi Samarppanam on the next day of Ekadashi.

Guruvayur Ekadashi is also celebrated as the day on which Lord Krishna preached Geetha to Arjunan as per the epic text Mahabharatha. Guruvayur devaswom chairman V K Vijayan said elaborate arrangements were made to manage the crowd and conduct the Ekadashi celebration following the rituals. He added that the 'Prasadaoottu' will be conducted as usual for which additional seating arrangements were made for devotees.

Meanwhile, the devaswom offered 'Udayasthaman Pooja' to be held on the same day of Ekadashi. The Prasadaottu for devotees will begin at 9 am on Ekadashi day and will continue until 2pm. After 2 pm, there will be a buffet style for devotees to have the meals offered by the temple. Since it is Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the number of devotees visiting the temple are high and hence buffet style would help Sabarimala pilgrims to have food, even after the regular hours.

Offering coins (Dwadashi Samarpanam) is a major ritual that marks the culmination of Ekadashi celebrations. After the Sheeveli with swarna kolam on Ekadashi day, Dwadasi Samarppanam will be held which lasts until the sanctum sanctorum closes in the morning. It is only during Ekadashi day that the sanctum sanctorum at Guruvayur remains open even throughout the night.

Guruvayur Kesavan remembrance will be observed on Wednesday. Fifteen elephants from Punnathoorkotta will take part in the procession that ends by offering tributes at Kesavan statue in front of Sreevalsam guest house.

Restrictions for Darshan

Considering the large crowd of people expected on Ekadashi day, the devaswom has imposed restrictions for special darshan.

VIP darshan, special pass for children and their parents after 'Chorronu', etc will not be allowed between 6 am to 2pm on Thursday. The queue for senior citizens will not be allowed after 5 am on Ekadashi day, officials said.

Kesavan remembrance commemorated

In the midst of the temple town resonating with the melodious tunes of "Pancharatna Keerthanalapanam", marking the culmination of the Chembai Sangeetolsavam, a special remembrance event for Guruvayur Kesavan, revered as Lord Krishna's beloved elephant, took place on Wednesday.

Indrasen, the tusker from Guruvayur devaswom, led a solemn procession carrying photographs of Kesavan. The procession culminated at the Kesavan statue, located in front of the Sreevalsam guest house, where heartfelt tributes were paid.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR: Devotees will celebrate Guruvayur Ekadashi, a special occasion at Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur which falls in the Malayalam month of Vrischikam on Thursday. The temple which opens for Nirmalya Darshanam will remain open until the completion of Dwadasi Samarppanam on the next day of Ekadashi. Guruvayur Ekadashi is also celebrated as the day on which Lord Krishna preached Geetha to Arjunan as per the epic text Mahabharatha. Guruvayur devaswom chairman V K Vijayan said elaborate arrangements were made to manage the crowd and conduct the Ekadashi celebration following the rituals. He added that the 'Prasadaoottu' will be conducted as usual for which additional seating arrangements were made for devotees.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the devaswom offered 'Udayasthaman Pooja' to be held on the same day of Ekadashi. The Prasadaottu for devotees will begin at 9 am on Ekadashi day and will continue until 2pm. After 2 pm, there will be a buffet style for devotees to have the meals offered by the temple. Since it is Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the number of devotees visiting the temple are high and hence buffet style would help Sabarimala pilgrims to have food, even after the regular hours. Offering coins (Dwadashi Samarpanam) is a major ritual that marks the culmination of Ekadashi celebrations. After the Sheeveli with swarna kolam on Ekadashi day, Dwadasi Samarppanam will be held which lasts until the sanctum sanctorum closes in the morning. It is only during Ekadashi day that the sanctum sanctorum at Guruvayur remains open even throughout the night. Guruvayur Kesavan remembrance will be observed on Wednesday. Fifteen elephants from Punnathoorkotta will take part in the procession that ends by offering tributes at Kesavan statue in front of Sreevalsam guest house. Restrictions for Darshan Considering the large crowd of people expected on Ekadashi day, the devaswom has imposed restrictions for special darshan. VIP darshan, special pass for children and their parents after 'Chorronu', etc will not be allowed between 6 am to 2pm on Thursday. The queue for senior citizens will not be allowed after 5 am on Ekadashi day, officials said. Kesavan remembrance commemorated In the midst of the temple town resonating with the melodious tunes of "Pancharatna Keerthanalapanam", marking the culmination of the Chembai Sangeetolsavam, a special remembrance event for Guruvayur Kesavan, revered as Lord Krishna's beloved elephant, took place on Wednesday. Indrasen, the tusker from Guruvayur devaswom, led a solemn procession carrying photographs of Kesavan. The procession culminated at the Kesavan statue, located in front of the Sreevalsam guest house, where heartfelt tributes were paid. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp