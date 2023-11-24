Justice M Fathima Beevi: Embodiment of empowerment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice M Fathima Beevi, a pioneering figure in the country’s judicial history and the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, passed away in Kollam on Thursday. She was 96. She was admitted to the Travancore Medicity Hospital in Kollam following pulmonary issues. She was later diagnosed with pneumonia and breathed her last on Thursday at 11.45 am, the hospital authorities said.

Born in Pathanamthitta in 1927, Justice Beevi embarked on her educational journey at St Joseph’s Convent School. She earned a BSc degree in chemistry from the University of Kerala and pursued law at the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Her illustrious legal career began in 1950, when she was enrolled as a lawyer. Starting in the lower judiciary, she ascended the ranks, serving as a munsiff in the Kerala Subordinate Judicial Services in May 1958, subordinate judge in 1968, chief judicial magistrate in 1972, and the district and sessions judge in 1974.

In January 1980, she assumed the role of judicial member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, paving the way for her elevation to the High Court as a judge on August 4, 1983. She became a permanent judge of the High Court on May 14, 1984, and retired on April 29, 1989.

She was appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court on October 6, 1989. She retired from the Apex Court on April 29, 1992.

Justice Fathima Beevi with Queen Elizabeth

In 1997, Justice Beevi took charge as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, becoming the first woman from the Muslim community to hold the position.

Justice Fathima Beevi’s contributions extended beyond the judiciary; she served as the chairperson of the Kerala Commission for Backward Classes and was a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

The mortal remains of Justice M Fathima Beevi were shifted to Pathanamthitta, with the funeral slated to take place on Friday at 2pm at the Town Juma Masjid.

Motivation for future generation, says Kaleeswaram Raj (Lawyer, Supreme Court of India)

The life and achievements of Justice Fathima Beevi will motivate generations to come, across the country. She could pave her way to the highest court of the land. This happened at a time when a formidable patriarchal obstinacy tried to fence out women from public life, in general, and the legal profession. Her journey was not easy. It couldn’t have been, either.

When she chose to practice law as an advocate, it might have been a tough decision. Her decision to adorn the Bench too was equally hard. During her time, it was not easy to imagine women as successful legal practitioners or as capable judges. Fathima Beevi turned this orthodox view upside down.

Her life in law is a textbook lesson for all. She laboured throughout and fought against all odds. With determination, it is always possible to reach the top. Dreams come true when supplemented by efforts. This eternal lesson applies to all facets of life and the legal field is no exception.

Her decision to reject the mercy plea of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case may not sound good for the abolitionists. Likewise, her political career too was not free from controversies. There could be valid criticism against many of her political decisions as well. Yet, in the end, in India’s legal and political horizons, she will remain a shining star that guides the masses, particularly women in the legal profession and elsewhere.

Justice Fathima Beevi broke the glass ceiling, says Justice B Kemal Pasha (Former judge, Kerala High Court)

At a time when going out and studying was a big taboo for women in the Muslim community, Justice Fathima Beevi broke the glass ceiling to achieve great things. She was a great judge who, though coming from a conservative Muslim family, decided to take up law as a profession. Her decision led to her family facing a lot of brow-beating from their relatives and also members of the community. But she didn’t falter and stood steadfast in her decision. She joined the Bachelor of Law course at the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram and passed the examination with first rank.

She enrolled as an advocate in 1950. She took the first step in her career as a Munsif Magistrate. That was just the start. She slowly rose through the judicial hierarchy and became the High Court judge in 1983. It was after her retirement as a High Court judge that she was elevated to the position of a Supreme Court judge. She was the second woman High Court judge and the first woman Supreme Court judge.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with Justice Fathima Beevi

Justice Fathima, who was a relative of mine, had earned a good name for herself by being a very strict, upright and honest judge. Nobody could manipulate her. She was so very particular about being impartial in her work that she never allowed anyone to meet her personally. That was a strict no-no. She was so particular about her job that she never married and was considered a chronic spinster! Due to her steadfast adherence to her beliefs and ideals, she couldn’t complete her tenure as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. She had some differences with the then central government over certain issues, but she didn’t bow down from her stand and that led to the termination of her tenure.

The woman who ‘opened the door’, says Gopika Nambiar (Advocate, Madras High Court)

Justice Fathima Beevi has left behind a legacy – a legacy that inspires young women in different walks of life to shatter the glass ceiling. To me, as an advocate from a small town in Kerala, her name evokes a sense of strength – the strength to dream big.

Hailing from Pathanamthitta and born in a household that had no ties to the legal field, the diligence and perseverance she exhibited while in law college, and later during her apprenticeship, made her the first woman to secure a gold medal for topping the Travancore Bar Council Examination. She practised for nearly seven years, handling both civil and criminal cases with aplomb and then went on to clear the Civil Judge Examination. The significance of a woman sitting in the chair of a decision-maker, at a time when such a role was traditionally envisaged for men, was truly a turning point.

Justice Fathima Beevi’s concern for upholding and ensuring basic human rights is evident from her judgments as a judge of the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court of India. In the Scheduled Caste and Weaker Section Case (1991 2 SCC 604), Justice Fathima Beevi held that one of the fundamental rules of the constitutional set-up is that every citizen ought to be protected against the exercise of arbitrary authority by the state and that the rules of natural justice would operate in areas not covered by any law validly made.

Justice Fathima Beevi’s sense of confidence and conviction in her decisions was apparent during her tenure as the Governor of Tamil Nadu when she chose to stand by what she felt was right. Her life reminds us that the limitations that society imposes based on traditional social constructs is after all a farce that ought to be simply discarded. As she once remarked in an interview, she truly did ‘open the door’.

Showcased limitless possibilities for women, says Fathima Thahiliya (Former national vice-president, Muslim Students Federation)

In 2008, as I harboured aspirations of joining law college, I found myself confronting scepticism and demotivation arising from those around me. The discouraging remarks centred on societal expectations and questioned what a Muslim woman could realistically achieve in the legal profession. Undeterred by these comments, I pointed to the remarkable journey of Justice Fathima Beevi, a trailblazer who shattered stereotypes and ascended the heights of the Indian judiciary.

From a small town in Kerala to the first woman judge in India’s Supreme Court, her story became my response to doubters, showcasing the limitless possibilities for women like me in law.

Justice Fathima Beevi’s groundbreaking 1983 Supreme Court appointment shattered gender barriers, affirming that the legal profession welcomed women from diverse backgrounds. Her impactful rulings, notably declaring dowry illegal, resonated with me, emphasising justice and protection for women.

Facing sceptics, I saw in Justice Fathima Beevi not just a legal luminary but a symbol of empowerment. Her resilience and commitment reinforced my belief that being a Muslim woman should be a source of strength, not a limitation, in the pursuit of any career.

In 1997, as Tamil Nadu’s Governor, she exemplified women’s versatility in leadership. Her ability to navigate diverse public service spheres expanded my political ambitions beyond perceived limitations.

Reflecting on 2008, I recognise Justice Fathima Beevi’s legacy as a shield against doubt and a catalyst for my journey as a lawyer and women’s political activist.

Her story became a narrative challenging the status quo, inspiring me to forge ahead and contribute meaningfully to society. Embracing her legacy, I find a profound belief in individuals’ transformative power to shape their own success narratives.

