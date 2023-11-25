Four students killed in stampede during tech fest at Kochi's CUSAT, more than 60 injured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four students lost their lives and more than 60 were injured in a stampede that occurred during a music programme organised by the School of Engineering at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday.

The programme was held as part of the School of Engineering's annual tech fest 'Dhishna' that began on Friday.

P K Baby, Director of Students Welfare, informed TNIE that the incident took place at the open-air auditorium of the university. "According to preliminary reports, four students have lost their lives. The accident transpired when the audience from the backside of the auditorium surged forward, resulting in a stampede. With more than 2000 students present at the venue, there is a likelihood of many sustaining serious injuries," he added.

"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

Aravind K S, a third year integrated MSc student of CUSAT, who miraculously escaped the stampede said the tragedy that led to the deaths of two girls and two boys was the result of a failure in controlling the crowd.

"I was standing right next to the gate that leads into the auditorium," said Aravind. The programme was to begin at 6:45 pm and inside the auditorium, the technicians were trying out the sound systems. "During that time the volunteers, comprised of the students of SOE, were slowly letting the students inside. However, after sometime when it was around 7 pm, somebody suddenly opened the gate completely. As such a large crowd of students had been pressing on to them gate. So the total effect was that those standing in the front got pushed from the back and they lost their footing resulting in them tripping and falling on the steps leading to the auditorium," he added.

The crowd rushed inside trampling those that had fallen down on the steps, said Aravind. "I got pushed but managed to not to fall. It was mostly girls who had been standing in the front and they were the ones who had fallen. A lot of students have sustained injuries," he said.

"The crowd was comprised mainly of the 2nd and 3rd year students. Also, the programme was being managed by students of these batches. They didn't have any idea how to control the crowd and that was the main reason behind the tragedy," he said. According to him, all the programmes that are held inside the campus are organised by the students. "Teachers are never in the picture," he said.

