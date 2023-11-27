Kerala: 'We tried to call Sara on her phone, she didn't pick up', says CUSAT stampede victim's uncle

By Express News Service

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE: When 19-year-old Sara Thomas left her hometown in Thamarassery for Ernakulam, her wish was to pursue her studies at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). The second-year student of the Department of electronics and communication got admission to three colleges, but she chose Cusat as it was her dream to pursue her BTech on the sprawling 180-acre campus in Kalamassery.

A relative remembers her as a bright student and a family sweetheart. “She was proficient. It was her dream to attend Cusat,” her uncle told Hibi Eden MP as the ambulance carrying her body to her native place on Sunday afternoon made its way from the School of Engineering (SoE) campus.

When the family heard the news of the tragedy on Saturday evening, they immediately tried to reach her by phone. Rojin Thomas, Sara’s paternal uncle, arrived at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital by 2am. “We first saw the news on television. We kept trying to call Sara on her phone. However, she was not picking up. So, we sought the help of Tessy, a relative who is a faculty member at Cusat. It was Tessy who identified the body,” he says. A resident of Kottayam, Rojin rushed to the hospital.

Sara was the second daughter of Thomas Scaria and Kochurani Sebastian of Vayalappallil house. The couple has two other daughters — Susan and Sanya. Hundreds, including friends, family, and residents of Korangad, gathered at Alphonso English Medium School in Thamarassery on Sunday at 3:30 pm to bid farewell to Sara.

The public homage was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers. Following the homage, Sara’s remains were taken to her Korangad residence. The funeral will take place at 10 am on Monday at Puthuppadi St George Orthodox church after the preliminary ritual prayers.

