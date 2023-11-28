Home States Kerala

Abduction of 6-year-old girl in Kerala's Kollam: Police raid car washing centre, seize Rs 7.5 lakh; but no breakthrough yet

Around 6:30 on Tuesday, the police raided a car washing centre at Sreekanteswaram in Thiruvananthapuram, following leads on the vehicle used in the abduction.

Kollam girl abduction case

Sketch of the man suspected of abducting a six-year-old girl from Oyoor

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Police released a sketch of the man suspected of abducting a six-year-old girl from Oyoor on Monday. The police have escalated their efforts to investigate the incident.

Three individuals were apprehended on Tuesday morning based on suspicions of direct involvement, 15 hours after the abduction. Currently, authorities are conducting an intensive interrogation.


Around 6:30 on Tuesday, the police raided a car washing centre at Sreekanteswaram in Thiruvananthapuram, following leads on the vehicle used in the abduction. Three individuals, including the car washing centre owner Pratheesh and a Sreekaryam native, were taken into custody. Reports indicate that police found 19 bundles of Rs 500 in a bag at the centre. It is stated that approximately Rs 7.5 lakh was seized from the car washing centre.

South Zone IG Sparjan Kumar previously mentioned that the investigation is being pursued from all angles. The police have identified a white Desire car in CCTV footage, though confirmation of its connection to the abduction is pending. Authorities noted the use of a fake car number in the course of the abduction.

In addition to Paripally and Pullikkal, the police have broadened their investigation to include Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, as well as border regions.

Abigail Sara Reji, a resident of Ayoor, was reportedly abducted on Monday at 4:30 p.m. while en route to a tuition class with her eight-year-old brother.

