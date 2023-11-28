Kerala child abduction case: Similar incident happened last year, too, in Kollam; the culprits turned out to be victim's kin

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though child kidnapping for ransom is rare in Kerala, a similar incident took place last year, and that too at Kottiyam in Kollam district. A six-member gang, including Tamil Nadu natives, abducted a 14-year-old boy from his home in Kottayam when his parents were away and asked for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

Ashik, son of Manzil Azad from Valimukku, was kidnapped by the gang that came in two cars around 6.30 pm on September 6, 2022. In that incident too, the boy’s sister and neighbour, who tried to prevent the gang from kidnapping him, were pushed down on the road.

Later, it was revealed that the culprits were the relatives of the boy’s parents, and they had hired a quotation gang to extract a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

The gang planned to take the boy to Marthandam in Kanyakumari district. However, they were caught at Kozhivila, near Kaliyikkavila, around 11.30 pm, five hours after he was abducted from his home.

The gang was taken into custody following a coordinated move by the police teams of the Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. On the verge of being caught, the gang members abandoned their car in an isolated area between Parassala and Poovar and reached the nearby junction along with the boy on foot. From there, they took the boy in an autorickshaw.

ALSO READ | Kerala: Six-year-old girl kidnapped; Rs 10 lakh ransom demanded as police widen dragnet

Statewide search by police

The state police intensified the search for the girl in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. In Thiruvananthapuram, the police checked each and every four-wheeler and three-wheeler from Kadampatukonam to Kazhakootam, Kilimanoor to Kesavadasapuram, NH 66 from Kazhakootam to Karode, and Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road. The state police headquarters have also opened a round-the-clock control room.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though child kidnapping for ransom is rare in Kerala, a similar incident took place last year, and that too at Kottiyam in Kollam district. A six-member gang, including Tamil Nadu natives, abducted a 14-year-old boy from his home in Kottayam when his parents were away and asked for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Ashik, son of Manzil Azad from Valimukku, was kidnapped by the gang that came in two cars around 6.30 pm on September 6, 2022. In that incident too, the boy’s sister and neighbour, who tried to prevent the gang from kidnapping him, were pushed down on the road. Later, it was revealed that the culprits were the relatives of the boy’s parents, and they had hired a quotation gang to extract a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The gang planned to take the boy to Marthandam in Kanyakumari district. However, they were caught at Kozhivila, near Kaliyikkavila, around 11.30 pm, five hours after he was abducted from his home. The gang was taken into custody following a coordinated move by the police teams of the Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. On the verge of being caught, the gang members abandoned their car in an isolated area between Parassala and Poovar and reached the nearby junction along with the boy on foot. From there, they took the boy in an autorickshaw. ALSO READ | Kerala: Six-year-old girl kidnapped; Rs 10 lakh ransom demanded as police widen dragnet Statewide search by police The state police intensified the search for the girl in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. In Thiruvananthapuram, the police checked each and every four-wheeler and three-wheeler from Kadampatukonam to Kazhakootam, Kilimanoor to Kesavadasapuram, NH 66 from Kazhakootam to Karode, and Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road. The state police headquarters have also opened a round-the-clock control room. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp