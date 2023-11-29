Kerala abduction case: Twists and turns mark Abigail Sara trail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the nerve-wracking episode of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji’s abduction ended happily on Tuesday, the wait was dotted with several twists and turns that could rival a suspense thriller.

Shortly after the girl was kidnapped while she was en route to her tuition class, the abductors rang up her mother and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. The amount was quickly jacked up to Rs 10 lakh after one of the kidnappers spoke to Abigail’s father, Reji John. It was the accent of the caller that led the police to suspect the culprits could be from localities within the Kollam or Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Tracking the call, the police questioned a woman — who worked in a bakery — from whose phone the call was made. The kidnappers borrowing her phone revealed they were attempting to throw the police off the track. As time ticked away, the police stepped up efforts to find Abigail. A massive manhunt was launched in Kollam and neighbouring districts with key thoroughfares being watched. Wary of the kidnappers escaping to Tamil Nadu, the police also intensified vehicle checks at border posts. While the investigation was underway, much to the dismay of the cops, some social media users began claiming that the girl had been found.

Tuesday morning had something in the offing for the people to be elated as the police released the sketch of one of the kidnappers amid reports that three people were detained from a car wash centre in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the case. However, the excitement soon fizzled out as it emerged the trio had nothing to do with the case, and they were picked up for their involvement in some other cases.

Just as uncertainty loomed large, a group of students found Abigail abandoned in the sprawling Asramam Maidan located close to several police establishments. First-hand accounts of how she reached the place varied. The initial claim was that she was dropped by the kidnappers in a car. Later, it emerged she was dropped by a woman who had arrived in an autorickshaw.

The child, visibly tired, said her captors did not harm her. They gave her biryani and played cartoons on a laptop to keep her spirits up, she said.

The cops, meanwhile, had tracked the white car used by the abductors passing along the byroads of Varkala. But they have as yet been unable to seize the vehicle, nor decipher the real motive behind the kidnapping.

Crisis unites community

For 20 hours, a pall of gloom enveloped the tiny village of Velinalloor in Oyoor after six-year-old Abigail was abducted. When the child was finally found in Kollam, a wave of relief washed over hundreds who had gathered at her home.

Termed as a shy and bright girl, Abigail’s absence had sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

Amidst the sea of emotions at Sara’s home, a flurry of support poured in from relatives, friends, media, and political figures. The home was a bustling hub, with many people including VIPs reaching out to offer support.

With long hours passing since her abduction and search efforts yielding no positive results, tension was palpable on the faces of all who had gathered there. Yet, amid the despair, there was a glimmer of hope among those who knew Abigail , a belief that she would somehow find her way home.

Local gangs under lens

After Abigail ’s safe return, police are now focusing on local gang members. Individuals with criminal backgrounds in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam have been questioned. The assailants responsible for Abigail ’s kidnapping are believed to be natives of Kollam, said ADGP Ajith Kumar, who is leading the investigation. He said the assailants are acquainted with every nook and cranny of Kollam.

“Those involved are familiar with the district. Nevertheless, our search operation has been intensified. The pressure we applied led them to eventually free Abigail . We have received preliminary information from the child, and once she recovers, we will take her detailed statement,” the ADGP said.

The police indicated that three men and a woman were involved in the kidnapping, but suspected the involvement of more seasoned criminals.

Although the white car used in the abduction has been identified, the police are yet to zero in on the blue car used to transport Abigail from the hideout to Chinnakkada. CCTV footage has failed to provide any significant breakthrough. Also, the police are still working on identifying two individuals who were seen at a grocery shop in Paripally in an autorickshaw on November 27.

TURN OF EVENTS

November 27

4.30 pm : Abigail Sara Reji abducted in front of her home

7.45 pm : First ransom call made to child’s mother, caller demands D5 lakh

9.30 pm : Second ransom call made. This time, the demand is D10 lakh

November 28

6 am : Police release sketch of suspect

7.30 am : Three people taken into custody from car washing centre in Thiruvananthapuram

11.30 am : The three persons are released as police find they have no role in crime

1.30 pm : Abigail is found at Asramam Maidan

2 pm : Kollam East Police take the six-year-old to AR Camp

3 pm : Reji John, her father, reunites with Abigail in AR Camp

5.30 pm : Mother Siji John and brother Jonathan reach AR camp, meet Abigail

8.30 pm : Abigail shifted to hospital

A massive manhunt was launched in Kollam and neighbouring districts with key thoroughfares being watched. Wary of the kidnappers escaping to Tamil Nadu, the police also intensified vehicle checks at border posts. While the investigation was underway, much to the dismay of the cops, some social media users began claiming that the girl had been found. Tuesday morning had something in the offing for the people to be elated as the police released the sketch of one of the kidnappers amid reports that three people were detained from a car wash centre in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the case. However, the excitement soon fizzled out as it emerged the trio had nothing to do with the case, and they were picked up for their involvement in some other cases. 