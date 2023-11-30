India can play a bigger role in Gaza crisis, says Palestine ambassador

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Palestine expects India to play a bigger role to mediate in the ongoing war with Israel and to help it form an independent nation, said Palestine Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Alhaija.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that the Indian government is against the killing of innocent people. “Palestine and India have historical relations and India supports Palestinian people. “Our relationship is very strong and we expect more from India,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of extension of the humanitarian truce prevailing in Gaza now, he said the people of Palestine don’t want to return to war again.

“The international community should not forget its responsibility. If you leave it to the present Israeli government, they will never give us the rights,” he said.

To another question, the Ambassador said Hamas is not a terrorist organisation but they are freedom fighters.

“They are fighting the occupation and the occupiers are the terrorists. They should leave our country and allow us to live in peace like any other country,” he said. The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 cannot condemned because it was only a reaction to the continuing attack on the people of Palestine, the Ambassador added.

Earlier, addressing the Shihab Thangal Memorial Award presentation ceremony, he said that Israel has been continuing to expand its settlements, which is against international laws. The number of Israeli soldiers killed in the war would be much higher than what is projected by Israel, he said.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal presented the award instituted by Shihab Thangal Foundation to writer C Radhakrishnan.

Party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, organising secretary E T Muhammad Basheer, MP, M P Abdusamad Samadani, MP, K P A Majeed, MLA, and writer Ramanunni spoke on the occasion.

