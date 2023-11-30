‘Swear to celebrate unified Holy Mass to get ordained’

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be termed as a move aimed at cutting down on the number of priests opposing the implementation of a unified Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath has issued a letter saying that deacons can be ordained as priests only if they submit written undertakings promising to obey the synodal decisions, especially the ones regarding the uniform mode of celebrating Holy Mass.

According to church sources, the letter is a reflection of the order issued by the Holy See. “The Holy See had issued a letter in which the Pope had made it clear that the deacons who are preparing to be ordained as priests have to give in writing that they will adhere to all the rules and regulations of the Church, obey the ecclesiastical authorities and celebrate the unified Holy Mass. The decree is solely for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese,” said a source.

Mar Thazhath’s letter to the Archeparchial Curia of Ernakulam-Angamaly, deacons and ordaining bishops comes after eleven deacons who were ordained as priests last year reneged on their promise to celebrate the unified Holy Mass. According to a priest, who didn’t want to be named, a written undertaking makes their pledge valid and action can be initiated against them if they renege.

Every year, around 10 deacons get ordained as priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The numbers vary from diocese to diocese. Then there are those ordained as religious priests for the various congregations in the church. Here too the numbers vary as per the size of the congregation. “These priests had by word of mouth agreed to celebrate unified Holy Mass, but once ordained, they broke their promise. Taking affront to the action of the priests, Mar Thazhath sent the letter making it mandatory for the deacons to give a written statement,” the source said.

The rule applies only to the deacons hailing from Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. Currently, eight deacons of the archdiocese are awaiting ordination.

However, the Archdiocese Protection Council came out against the letter and called it one that violates the rights of a person. “We feel the apostolic administrator’s insistence that the deacons will get to be priests only if they give a written oath that they will celebrate the mass in the 50-50 formula set by the Syro-Malabar Synod is a deliberate way to scuttle the future of the archdiocese,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, the public relations officer of the Archdiocese Protection Council.

Out of 320 churches in the archdiocese, the Holy Mass is being celebrated as per the synod formula only in four.

“Elsewhere, priests, monks and the laity are adamant they won’t accept the decision of the synod that was taken by misleading the Pope. They had decided to continue with the public-facing Holy Mass as they had been doing in the archdiocese for the past 60 years,” he said.

The eight deacons who had received priestly training for 10 to 11 years in Kerala and outside are facing denial of priesthood.

“This had been their dream and what is happening right now is not just. At a time when even the apostolic administrator hasn’t been able to offer unified Holy Mass in the archdiocese, how will the deacons be able to do it? They won’t be able to celebrate the unified Holy Mass even in their own parishes,” said Fr Vailikodath.

PRIESTS RENEGED LAST YEAR

The decree is solely for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

Mar Thazhath’s letter comes after eleven deacons who were ordained as priests last year reneged on their promise to celebrate the unified Holy Mass.

