Home States Kerala

Widespread rain in Kerala to continue on Monday, may weaken by Tuesday: IMD

Monsoon withdrawal commenced from west Rajasthan on September 25, and is expected to retreat from Kerala by mid-October, the IMD said. 

Published: 02nd October 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

The fairly widespread rainfall in Kerala is likely to continue on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fairly widespread rainfall in Kerala is likely to continue on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. It said the rainfall is expected to weaken in northern districts by Monday and overall by Tuesday. 

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta on Monday. It said the depression over Arabian Sea and low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal have weakened after entering the coast. The rainfall received from October 1 till December 31 will be included in northeast monsoon season. Monsoon withdrawal commenced from west Rajasthan on September 25, and is expected to retreat from Kerala by mid-October, the IMD said. 

“The onset of northeast monsoon is expected after the retrieval of southwest monsoon. But we use the rainfall data of October 1 for assessing the northeast monsoon for all practical purposes,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.    

Kerala was one of the 7 Met subdivisions that got deficit rainfall during the June-September period.  However, IMD has predicted normal to above-normal rainfall during the October-December period. The weather experts pointed out that actual rainfall is highly dependent on the weather systems formed during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon Rainfall IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp