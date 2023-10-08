RSS is an independent organisation: Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is an independent and autonomous organisation that is interested only in ‘man-making’, said Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Delivering a lecture on “Organisational science behind the RSS’, here on Saturday, he said, “We have friends everywhere and still we have to keep away from so many things. We have to keep a particular distance from what they do, though they are our friends,” he said. “We don’t control anything; we don’t exert pressure. If we start that our work will be destroyed,” he said adding that “We have to help them, but the help should discreet.”

He said the organisation- should be goal-oriented and not organisation-oriented. He added that there was a slogan ‘patriotism thy name is RSS, but the RSS leadership discouraged it saying that we have no monopoly over patriotism. “The slogan RSS zindabad is not allowed in the organisation because we are not working for Sangh, we are working in Sangh,” he said.

Bhagwat said that the RSS create its own funds and doesn’t accept anything from outside. RSS has an informal organisational structure where an ordinary Swayamsevak can ask questions to the Sarsanghchalak, he added.

John Joseph, former special secretary and member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs presided over the function.

