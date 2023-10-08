Vayalar award for Sreekumaran Thampi
The award will be presented on the death anniversary of Vayalar Ramavarma on October 27, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted lyricist, screenwriter and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi has been chosen for the 47th Vayalar Award for his autobiography 'Jeevitham Oru Pendulum' ( Life, a Pendulum).
The prestigious literary award in Malayalam carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a sculpture designed by noted sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman. The award will be presented on October 27, the death anniversary of Vayalar Ramavarma in a function in Thiruvananthapuram.
Writer and Vayalar Rama Varma Memorial Trust president Perumbadavam Sreedharan announced the award winner on Sunday. Last year, novelist S Hareesh was chosen for the Vayalar award for his novel 'Meesha'.