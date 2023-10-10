Fear among Keralites in Israel as Hamas conflict soars

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, the nearly 7,000-strong Malayali diaspora in this region of West Asia is living in fear. Though they are all safe, the heavy shelling, especially in the towns bordering the Armistice Agreement Line, has the community worried.

“The only casualty has been a young woman who sustained injuries after a shell fell near the house where she lives as a caregiver,” said Soloman, a member of the Israeli Malayali Association. Unlike in the past, the current situation is serious, he said. “Many of the new arrivals, who joined as caregivers, are finding it difficult to adjust to the war-like situation. The condition in the border towns such as Ashkelon and Beersheba is grim,” he said.

According to Soloman, the shelling has been heavy along the border. “The problem is that the buildings resonate not only because of the shells being fired from Gaza but also due to those sent from the Israeli side. If Hamas fires 40 shells, Israel replies with double that number,” he added.

“This conflict will drag on and may even escalate,” says Betty Joseph, who has been working as a caregiver in Israel for the past five years.

“In the past, shelling was restricted to the border. It used to be like fireworks during Christmas. However, this time Hamas fighters have infiltrated Israeli land. Though the Israeli army has managed to free many towns, there are some areas like Ashkelon where some fighters are holed up.” The militants have been barging into houses and killing people irrespective of nationality, she added.

“The Israeli government has directed everyone to stay indoors and not venture out. That is because of the presence of Hamas. Shoot-on-sight orders are in place,” says Sonia Benny, who arrived in Israel nine months ago. Sonia lives in Ashkelon as a caregiver to a 67-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Though the situation is grim, we are being taken care of by Israelis, she says.

“Our safety has been given utmost importance. The reason why we come here to work is the good pay and the safe work environment that this country provides. We have never been discriminated against unlike in other places,” Sonia adds.

On whether he would like to be repatriated, Soloman said, “As of now, all flights have been grounded and the possibility of the airport being reopened in the near future seems distant.”

According to Norka department, the state is in contact with the Malayali diaspora. “We are in touch with the consulate and also the community associations. The diaspora is safe for now,” said Norka. “Only 500 members of the Malayali community are registered with Norka, while another 500 are members of associations. Others have been either recruited via agencies or landed jobs while working in Gulf countries,” said the Norka official.

