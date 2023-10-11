The voice behind ‘Naale aanu naale’

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the vibrant tapestry of Kerala’s bustling bus stands, lively markets, sacred temples, and serene church grounds, one phrase has transcended generations and become synonymous with excitement: ‘Nale Aanu Nale Aanu.’ This captivating call owes its fame to none other than Kollam John, 75, the iconic voice that has echoed through the length and breadth of the state for over half a century.

Kollam John, born John G in Pattathanam, Kollam district, embarked on his career as an announcer at the tender age of 20. As he rose to prominence, he adopted the name “Kollam Johan.”

The year was 1968. And Dr BR Ambedkar College was taking shape in Attingal. The Kottayam Public Library was planning to raise funds for the college by selling one-rupee lottery tickets. Among the many announcers called in to lend their voices for lottery ticket sales, Johan’s rendition left an indelible mark and a lasting impression.

He recounts with a twinkle in his eye, ‘’In 1968, BR Ambedkar College was coming up in Attingal, and a lottery ticket distributor from Kollam was planning to raise funds for its construction. So, they planned to sell lottery tickets for one rupee to collect funds for the college.

The distributors called several announcers to Changanassery. Among others, I also participated, and gladly, the phrase used in the announcement, that your one rupee will help build a college, turned catchy and drew a lot of attraction. Once I became an announcer, I thought the name John G was not catchy, so I decided to change it to Kollam Johan.”

Over the past five decades, the 75-year-old has lent his distinctive voice to countless lottery distributors, advertisement agencies, religious institutions, and more across Kerala. His mellifluous tone, clear as a bell, would weave its charm, enticing people amidst the hustle and bustle of busy streets. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, his voice echoed through bus stands and market junctions, making him a household name in Kerala.

“As an announcer, my biggest challenge was to captivate the audience, especially in crowded places like bus stands, marketplaces, and junctions. You should have the ability to tempt people to buy your product; that’s how the phrase ‘Nale Aanu Nale Aanu’ was born. It was really successful because it helped me convince people to listen to my announcement first and believe that fortune favours them. It has been a wonderful journey,” he said with a smile.

Even after half a century, Johan still thrives in his profession from his residence at Vilakkupara in Kollam. He reflects on the changing times, from live announcements with their limitations to the advent of tape recorders and today’s advanced technology.

“I am an old-school guy, not very suitable to the new techniques, but I am managing myself with the advancement of technology and gadgets. My old recordings are still cherished by lottery ticket distributors. I still get assignments from advertising agencies, which keeps me going,” John said.

