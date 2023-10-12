Home States Kerala

Malayalam film actor alleges harassment onboard Air India flight, police complaint lodged

The actor filed a detailed FIR with the Nedumbassery police on Wednesday. “After landing, I reported the issue to the airport staff of Air India, who directed me to seek assistance from police aid."

Air India

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malayalam film actor has alleged harassment by a male co-passenger on an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi on Tuesday. The Nedumbassery police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by actor Divya Prabha via email and a probe is on. 

The incident occurred just before takeoff on Air India flight AI 681, according to the actress. “The incident involved a passenger seated in 12C who, under the influence of alcohol, switched his seat to 12B with me (12A) and initiated an argument with no logical basis regarding the seat’s location. He was leaning into my seat, making unwarranted contact.

Despite my repeated requests for him to sit properly, he did not comply. I reported the matter to the air hostess, and instead of relocating him, they requested that I change my seat. I found this airline’s response to be unjust. The person who caused the disturbance was left to sit comfortably in his own seat,” Divya Prabha told TNIE, describing the incident as traumatic.

The actor filed a detailed FIR with the Nedumbassery police on Wednesday. “After landing, I reported the issue to the airport staff of Air India, who directed me to seek assistance from police aid. I filed my complaint via email as a formal complaint,” she added.

Meanwhile, an airline spokesperson said, “Air India won’t be able to make any statement at this time, as the matter is under police investigation. The airline will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

According to a source, Air India follows standard operating procedures (SOP), which involve initially warning the problematic person and, if the issue remains unresolved, changing the seats of the complainant. 

